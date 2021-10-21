Red Notice: Netflix Releases New Trailer, Reveals Theatrical Run

Red Notice will get a limited theatrical run along with its release to Netflix in November, the streaming giant revealed today. They released a new trailer, and announced that the November 12 streaming release will come a week after the movie hits select theaters on November 5. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, as a pair of criminals and the FBI’s top profiler, respectively, as they become embroiled in a complex investigation together.

“We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Netflix executive Scott Stuber recently said. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the new trailer below.

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1451173997908045825?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed Johnson in the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, recently gushed to Empire Magazine about working with the star-studded Red Notice cast, and gave a little insight into the dynamic between Johnson and Reynolds.

“I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber said. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

You can read the official synopsis for Red Notice below.

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Red Notice hits theaters on November 5, and Netflix on November 12.