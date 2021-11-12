Netflix's Red Notice Trailer Released, Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. It’s been a long road to release, but the company brought out the footage for the fans. People can’t get enough of these three stars, so this should be an interesting case for the streaming giant. Centering around an art thief, an FBI agent, and a con man, the movie sees the trio navigating a high-stakes world of espionage. Johnson has been busy with the release of Jungle Cruise and Reynolds has been hyping Free Guy. But, all three of them are excited for fans to see what all the fuss is about when it comes to Red Notice. Social media has seen some quick impressions drifting through in the past day and change. The Olympics have been airing on NBC and fans managed to get some quick glimpses at the movie during breaks in the wild feats of athleticism.

In some recent comments to Variety, Netflix exec Scott Stuber says that original movies like Red Notice are the lifeblood of their business. “We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Stuber explained. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Johnson told his fans that the streamer had the utmost faith in the project on Instagram, "Our movie, Red Notice (about the world's greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world's greatest con man) is the biggest investment Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted [Sarandos] & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss - the audience/consumer worldwide. Let's get back to work. This is a fun one."

Netflix describes Red Notice, “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

