Red Rising Movie Director Breaks Silence, And Reveals Why the TV Show Failed

After twelve years of patiently waiting, Red Rising fans may finally get to see Pierce Brown’s dystopian sci-fi masterpiece make it to the big screen. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Paramount had picked up the rights to the series with plans to adapt it into a feature film, but even more exciting was news that Francis Lawrence of The Hunger Games fame would spearhead the series. Based on his previous body of work, it was easy to see how Red Rising would fit directly into his filmography, but now the director has opened up about the process and their ambitious plans.

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Speaking in an interview with IGN, noted that he has been attached to Red Rising adaptations for a long time now and that getting it right means that it cannot be done cheaply, which is one reason it didn’t work previously. “Pierce then went to Paramount, which I was happy about, because I actually prefer the theatrical approach for Red Rising rather than streaming,” Lawrence said. “Because I think it’s a series that’s definitely deserving of a theatrical experience and IMAX and the whole thing.”

Red Rising Director Calls Movie a Priority

Official art by Bastien Lecouffe-Deharme

Lawrence went on to tease that he’s “very, very excited about” the Red Rising movie and has hopes that the writer now attached to the project has already started work. Justin Rhodes, who previously wrote the screenplay for Terminator: Dark Fate and the scrapped BioShock movie (which Lawrence was also in line to direct), will pen the Red Rising script.

“We have a writer that we like, who is now starting work on a script, and hopefully that’s something that we will put together quite quickly,” Lawrence added “It seems to be a priority at Paramount, which is great.”

It’s easy to see why Lawrence has revealed Paramount’s plans to get the series on screen. Since the company was absorbed by Skydance (which, in turn, bought Warner Bros. Pictures), the clear plan for the studio has been to double down on franchises. Not only are they moving forward with plans for a new GI Joe movie from Danny McBride, but Michael Bay is coming back to Transformers, and a Call of Duty movie is finally happening. Adding Red Rising to the mix not only ensures another tentpole for the studio, but one that satisfies a different audience.

Lawrence went on to reveal why it has taken so long for Red Rising to get made, confirming he was attached to the project back when it was still a would-be television series. Not only did Lawrence confirm that Netflix was the previous home for the series, but the reason it never happened was because of changes in management.

“We met with Pierce (Brown), and we brought it out to market and went to Netflix. We were going to do it as a series, originally,” Lawrence said. “Unfortunately, our experience at Netflix — we had two amazing pilots written, but regimes kept changing, and they kept creating these departments of ‘tentpole, now it’s YA, back to tentpole again.’ It was getting bounced around, and it’s not a cheap [project] to make and to do it right. They never got the guts to pull the trigger on it.”

Good news for fans is that not only does Red Rising appear to have a studio behind it now that is making the adaptation a priority, but it’s one that clearly has no qualms about spending money.