New GI Joe Movie Confirms Surprising Director, But It Might Actually Work

News that Hasbro’s G.I. Joe is getting a reboot, which initially broke in late February of this year, was certainly exciting, but it hasn’t exactly been a smooth road since then. In fact, earlier updates revealed that a controversial screenwriter, Max Landis, had been tapped for the project, and it didn’t take long for backlash to that announcement to swell, in large part due to the allegations of abuse and sexual assault that have been made against him. Not long after that news (and blowback) circulated, another update came, confirming that Paramount had passed on Landis’ script for the movie.

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That state of upheaval seems to be ongoing for the film, as just yesterday, rumors were running rampant that Chris Hemsworth, who was previously reported to be starring in the movie, was no longer attached to the project. That undoubtedly came as a massive disappointment to fans, although the news that, allegedly, fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe castmate Bradley Cooper may be stepping into the role ameliorated that to a degree. Now, yet another update has come, this one confirming who will be at the helm of the apparently capricious flick.

Danny McBride Was Unexpected But May Prove To Be the Perfect Fit

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As reported by Deadline earlier today, Danny McBride will have his feature film directorial debut with G.I. Joe, which marks yet another significant but also surprising update on the movie. Thus far, McBride has served as a director on projects including the TV series Vice Principals and the more recent show Righteous Gemstones, both of which are dark comedies. While McBride has been praised particularly for the latter, this still comes as a bit of a surprise, not only because it will be his first time directing a feature film but also because it (seemingly) has tonal implications.

While, obviously, what a director has done before doesn’t mean they are forever pigeon-holed into that genre, there’s a pretty stark difference between the projects that McBride is best known for and what many audiences are likely expecting from a new G.I. Joe movie. Notably, beyond just McBride’s prominent history with dark comedies, he’s certainly not heavily associated with action movies/stories. However, this could actually be good news for the upcoming film.

Sometimes an unlikely choice is the right one, and with how much fatigue there has been with reboots and remakes of late, it wouldn’t be a bad thing for G.I. Joe to feel like a genuinely innovative take on this fan-favorite franchise. If anything, the constant refrain that “Nobody asked for this” when myriad reboots/remakes are announced suggests that audiences would, at minimum, want such a project to feel actually unique and purposeful. With McBride’s unexpected background, he may offer exactly that, perhaps finally setting G.I. Joe on more solid ground.

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