Reebok x Jurassic Park Collection Launches Tomorrow

Reebok has already delivered a Morphinominal Power Rangers sneaker collection, and now they've got their sights set on another mega-franchise in Jurassic Park. As you'll see in the gallery below, the Reebok x Jurassic Park collection includes something for every fan. The collection celebrates the history of Jurassic Park and features some of Reebok's most popular designs reimagined for the franchise. What's more, your first chance to grab them is happening tomorrow, July 30th. Let's start with a breakdown of the collection:

• Instapump Fury OG ($200, GW0212) – Inspired by the iconic Jurassic Park guest vehicles, this Instapump Fury features a leather collar lining mimicking the SUVs seats and battle damage graphics on the sole and sides. The shoe is finished off with the official mark of Jurassic Park on the legendary pump ball. Available in adult and infant sizing.

• Club C 85 ($110, GW0213) – The notorious Dennis Nedry makes his mark on the classic Club C from the floral print heel, reminiscent of the first shirt he wears in the film, to the zebra striped pony hair heel cap, which mimics the screensaver on Nedry’s computer. The shoe also features a bright yellow tongue in a rubber raincoat material in remembrance of Nedry’s failed attempt to escape from the island with the stolen dinosaur embryos.

• Club C 85 ($100, GZ6322) – This Club C is inspired by Dr. Alan Grant in sneaker form with a tan suede upper, bandana collar lining and a denim-colored outsole. While both sockliners match the denim outsole, the right sockliner also features a Velociraptor claw graphic. Available in adult, grade school preschool and toddler/infant sizing.

• Classic Leather ($120, GY0570) – Inspired by Dr. Ian Malcolm’s fascination of chaos theory, this Classic Leather is part simplicity, part utter chaos. The chaotic lateral side of the shoe celebrates Ian Malcolm’s fashion sense and flashy lifestyle with a range of textures and patterns from floral to sabretooth tiger. The more simplistic medial side features the Jurassic Park logo and a brooch jewel detail nodding to the necklace Dr. Malcolm wears throughout the movie.

• Zig Devil Kinetica ($140, GY8275) – The contemporary sport-style Zig Kinetica II is redesigned to resemble the park staff’s SUVs. The tongue incorporates leather webbing with details nodding to the vehicle’s rearview mirror and the famed electric fence, as well as a speckled midsole inspired by the high-speed chases through mud.

• Club C Legacy ($100, GY0856) – This Club C Legacy pays homage to playful and informative Mr. DNA, the cartoon character that explains the process of recreating dinosaur DNA. The clear TPU outsole reveals a Mr. DNA strand logo on the bottom of the left shoe and a mosquito graphic on the right shoe. The Club C Legacy is finished with a cracked egg collar and bubbled heel.

• Jurassic Stomper ($200, GX5412) – Featuring a tough leather and neoprene upper, the Jurassic Stomper is strong enough to hold up to anything InGen workers encounter in the field. The shoe, inspired by the uniforms of the infield InGen staff, includes multiple patches which can be changed out depending upon your division within the morally questionable organization.

• Pump Omni Zone II ($200, GY0549) – After combining dinosaur and sneaker DNA, Reebok was able to create a shoe some 65 million years in the making: the Pump Omni Zone II. Inspired by the carnivorous Dilophosaurus, this style-forward shoe features dinosaur graphics on the upper and a nubuck base material with hints of skived leather.

There's also a full line of adult apparel, including a Mr. DNA hoodie, a Jurassic Stomper style utility vest, and more Reebok x Jurassic Park-themed t-shirts.

The nostalgia factor is represented even in the packaging, as it will resemble things like the original Jurassic Park toy packaging from 1993, Nedry's fake shaving cream can, Mr. DNA, and some of the dinosaur cages. If this sounds good to you, the full Reebok x Jurassic Park line will be available starting tomorrow, July 30th at 7am PT/10am ET right here at Reebok.com.

What do you think of the collection? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Jurassic Park with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

