Reese Witherspoon and Build-a-Bear Developing Goldilocks and the Three Bears Movie

Reese Witherspoon is teaming up with Build-a-Bear for a new Goldilocks and the Three Bears movie. The popular children's story is the focus of a reimaging from Witherspoon and Sarah Harden's Hello Sunshine production company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, part of the modern take on Goldilocks and the Three Bears would be to represent Goldilocks as a strong female protagonist. The film also marks the first movie from the kids and animation wing of Hello Sunshine. Claire Curley, who heads up Hello Sunshine's kids and animation division, will executive produce the project alongside Build-A-Bear's Sharon Price John and Foundation Media Partners' Patrick Hughes.

This marks the first partnership between Hello Sunshine and Build-a-Bear Entertainment, with Hello Sunshine CEO Sara Harden stating the hope is "for this collaboration to provide families a new way to experience and share" the company's mission.

"Over the last 25 years, Build-A-Bear has created a trusted fanbase rooted in family, personal connection, and storytelling with teddy bears, making them the perfect partner for this project," Curley said in a statement. "We're excited to collaborate with them to bring a new perspective to such a timeless tale that we know will inspire young audiences."

Build-A-Bear Workshop president-CEO Sharon Price John added, "We are thrilled to partner with Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who, through her energy, experience and intuition, has consistently proven her ability to bring talented people together and bring out the best in them. You could feel the magnetic creativity in the air from our early discussion about the concept and I believe the success of Hello Sunshine is a proof-point of the potential of this project."

Patrick Hughes, CEO and founder of Foundation Media Partners, added, "Build-A-Bear and Hello Sunshine are two major powerhouses. They boast the kind of influence and global reach that very few brands have. Their sensibilities also complement each other very well, and the story of Goldilocks is a natural product of that ideal brand marriage."

Consumers are most likely familiar with Build-A-Bear Workshop, which allows customers to "build-your-own" stuffed toys at their retail shops. Build-A-Bear Entertainment is a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, and has other movies under its umbrella such as Honey Girls, Deliver by Christmas and Christmas CEO in conjunction with Foundation.

What would you like to see out of a Goldilocks and the Three Bears movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo credit James Devaney/GC Images via Getty