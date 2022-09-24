Your Place or Mine: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com Arriving Valentines 2023

Today was an exciting day for Netflix fans as the streaming service presented new content during its global event, TUDUM. They shared new looks at many of their upcoming shows, posted funny bloopers from your favorites, and revealed trailers for some new movies. It was also announced that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will be returning to their rom-com roots in a new movie titled Your Place or Mine.

In the video shared by Netflix, Witherspoon FaceTimes Kutcher, and they talk about who they would want to star in a romantic comedy with throughout Hollywood history. Witherspoon said Cary Grant or Tom Hanks, and Kutcher charmingly said Witherspoon before joking, "It's a great line, it worked on Natalie Portman and Cameron Diaz. It's a lady killer!" Of course, Kutcher previously starred in No Strings Attached with Portman and What Happens in Vegas with Diaz. You can check out the cute video of Kutcher and Witherspoon below:

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the romcom of your dreams.



Your Place or Mine premieres February 10. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/No4j1VG1zS — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Your Place or Mine is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and follows "two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when Witherspoon's Debbie decides to pursue a lifelong dream and Kutcher's Peter volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son." The movie will also feature Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Zoe Chao, and Jesse Williams.

In addition to their new rom-com, both Witherspoon and Kutcher will soon be reprising their most iconic roles. Talk of a Legally Blonde 3 has been floating around for years and was officially announced for a May 2022 release. Of course, that didn't happen and the movie hasn't started filming yet, but Witherspoon recently said she's holding out hope for the threequel.

"I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon said. "It's just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then....I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."

As for Kutcher, he will soon be seen in Netflix's highly-anticipated That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show as Michael Kelso. It was revealed in April that nearly every original cast member will be appearing on the show. While talking to Variety at the premiere of his new movie, Vengeance, Kutcher was asked about returning for the reboot.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher shared. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre." He added, "Mila and I were contemplating it ... We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun." Kutcher teased, "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."

Your Place or Mine is coming to Netflix on February 10, 2023.