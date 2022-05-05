Pokemon: Build-A-Bear Reveals Grookey Plush

✖

A new Pokemon plush is coming to Build-A-Bear. Earlier today, Build-A-Bear announced a brand new Grookey plush, which is now available for pre-order on Build-A-Bear's website. This particular Grookey stands at 13 inches high, The plush comes in an online exclusive bundle that includes a leaf print shirt, a matching cape, and a 5-in-1 sound chip. The plush will also be available to purchase individually in stores. The online bundle costs $65 and is available for pre-order now. You can get an early look at Build-A-Bear's version of Grookey down below:

Get into the groove with our newest Pokémon plush! Grookey is the newest Pokémon plush to arrive at Build-A-Bear –shop the online bundle for this exclusive cape, shirt and 5-in-1 sound!



Grookey is one of the Starter Pokemon of the Galar region and first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Grookey is the second Pokemon from that game to appear on Build-A-Bear's shelves, following the release of the rabbit-like soccer fanatic Scorbunny. It seems like a certainty that the millennial avatar Sobble will also eventually make its way into the growing Build-A-Bear collection, which has added Pokemon like Mew, Gengar, and Alolan Vulpix to its growing ranks. Build-A-Bear sells most of these Pokemon plushes as part of online bundles, although they tend to sell out quickly.

The only disappointing part about the Grookey reveal is that it shows the pretty long timeline it takes to get a Build-A-Bear Pokemon plush. Pokemon Sword and Shield came out nearly 3 years ago, but one of its most popular Pokemon is only just now getting a Build-A-Bear plush. That means it could be a while before we get any of the new Pokemon appearing in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games coming out later this year.