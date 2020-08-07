ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road To Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer

The road to Zack Snyder's Justice League has been a journey with ups and downs but the fans clamoring to see their beloved Snyder's work released in its untouched entirety never wavered. Creating worldwide Twitter trends, buying billboards at major Comic-Con events, and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities, the Snyder Cut fans let their voices be heard relentlessly. On May 20, 2020, Snyder and his Superman actor Henry Cavill dropped the key phrase, validating every effort from the fans, and ultimately deciding, "I reckon you should show it."

This #ReleaseTheSnyderCut journey is not a story which should be told be anyone who has not been involved in it since day one -- which dates back to when Justice League hit theaters in November of 2017. To make sure the story is told properly, ComicBook.com connected with some of the most integral members of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement in the hours which followed the announced of Zack Snyder's Justice League being released on HBO Max. The documentary starts at the beginning, highlights some of the most incredible efforts made by this group, and is told from the only perspective which matters: the fans'.

Check out the trailer for ComicBook.com's #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road To Zack Snyder's Justice League below!

As fans clamor for more information regarding all things DC Comics - movies, television, and comics - from DC FanDome, ComicBook.com's #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road To Zack Snyder's Justice League aims to build the excitement as new information and footage from the upcoming HBO Max release of the original vision are on the horizon.

"I'm particularly proud of our #ReleaseTheSnyderCut project at ComicBook.com because we're only amplifying the voices of some of the good people who have been a part of this movement from the beginning," producer Brandon Davis said. "It wouldn't have been right to sit myself in front of a camera and tell the story. It would not have done this whole thing justice. This is about the fans and it's a story which I'm proud to help see told by them."

Producer John Mason adds: "I was only aware of the online petitions, which I thought would never succeed in garnering a re-edit of Justice League to finish it the way Zack Snyder intended. I never knew to take the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut mantra so seriously. In working on this, the passion of these people instantly won me over. I had no idea of all the amazing good they have done with their cause. I am so happy they get to see what they have fought so hard for, and it has made me excited to see it as well."

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The Road To Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on ComicBook.com's YouTube channel on August 14.

