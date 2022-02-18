Remi Adeleke Cast In Michael Bay's Ambulance

✖

Remi Adeleke, who previously appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight and 6 Underground, has been cast in Michael Bay's upcoming remake of Ambulance, a Danish thriller which will bring together Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram, rapper Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell and Olivia Stambouliah in its American adaptation. The film centers on a bank robbery gone wrong, in which a down-on-his-luck veteran is recruited into the crime by his brother. When things go sideways, they end up hijacking an ambulance, and hashing out years of conflicts while trying to make their way to freedom.

Chuck's Chris Fedak wrote the original screenplay. Project X -- a new production company that's also doing Scream 5 and Stephen King's The Long Walk -- will produce the film, with Project X's James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Bradley Fischer on board. Frequent Bay collaborator Ian Bryce (6 Underground, Transformers: The Last Knight) will also serve as produers on the film, along with Good Universe, and the original film's producers, Tomas Radoor and Rene Ezra.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Michael Bay again, as well as an incredibly talented cast and crew in Ambulance," said Adeleke in a statement. "I grew up inspired by action films like Bad Boys and The Rock. They played a huge role in my aspirations to be part of special operations. So, to now be a part of the same catalogue that inspired me is a very exciting full-circle moment."

Whenever Bay steps behind the camera to direct a new film, it's a big deal -- but Discussing Film also notes that the next calendar year will see a few Bay-produced projects hitting theaters, including A Quiet Place: Part II and the pandemic-themed thriller Songbird, starring Riverdale star KJ Apa. Besides A Quiet Place and Songbird, Bay will produce a new Transformers movie and The Forever Purge in the next two years.

Adeleke is also a best-selling author and a WGA writer, who was recently tapped by Stoweaway productions to adapt the book Slave Stealers, a true story about heroine abolitionist Harriet Jacobs, into a limited series. Stoweaway is currently in talks with a showrunner. The actor is also a highly sought-after consultant (a role he has played on his other Bay pictures), as a result of his hands-on expertise as a Navy SEAL.

Ambulance is expected to be released in February of 2022.