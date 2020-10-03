New York Police Release Photo of Suspect in Rick Moranis Attack

✖

Less than a day after Rick Moranis was randomly attacked on a New York street, the New York Police Department has released a photo of the suspected attacker involved in a recent assault on the beloved actor. In the picture shared, a male wearing a hoodie bearing the classic "I Love New York" design can be seen shortly after the attack. He's also wearing a facemask, blocking out much of his face. Closed-circuit television captured Moranis' attack, a clip that went viral Friday morning after the NYPD shared in on its social media profiles. In the clip, you can see the attacker punch Moranis in the head as the actor crumples to the ground.

Breaking Update: Police release photo of the suspect wanted in the random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. https://t.co/WSNcD41r4f pic.twitter.com/pmcnLigRri — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020

Moranis' representatives have since confirmed the actor went to a hospital to get checked out and is "fine, but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes." The representative revealed the actor had been taking his daily walk near his home near Central Park West.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Though he's been out of Hollywood for nearly 30 years, the actor has decided to return to reprise his role of Wayne Szalinski in a relaunch of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise for Disney+. The synopsis for that reboot can be found below.

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."