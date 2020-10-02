Rick Moranis' Rep Gives Update On His Condition After Attack

✖

Rick Moranis fans were greeted with some upsetting news this morning when they learn the beloved actor was attacked on the street in New York. Based on the video, it appears this was a random assault in which someone punched Moranis out of nowhere on the Upper West Side. Many people have taken to social media to send well wishes to Moranis including Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds, who was recently featured in a commercial with the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids star. Thankfully, Moranis appears to be alright. In fact, the actors' rep recently gave a positive update to Deadline.

According to the statement, Moranis is "fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes." Initial reports of the incident said Moranis went to the local hospital for pain in his head, back, and right hip before reporting the attack to the police. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Moranis' cameo in Reynolds' commercial was his first on-screen appearance in over 20 years. In fact, he's passed some big opportunities recently, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Most thought they wouldn't see him until the Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids arrived, which made headlines when it confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son. Here's the official synopsis for the new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

We're happy to hear you're alright, Mr. Moranis!