Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Trends As Fans Debate Art Style
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie has people debating its art style again. From the moment the first images of the series circulated on social media, there were fans with a lot to say about how this creative team captured the turtles. Some had a lot of praise for the ways the character designs distinctly communicated the difference in each of the brothers. Others felt that things drifted too far towards stylization. However you feel, this iteration of TMNT stands apart from anything that came beforehand. Netflix is banking that fans from either side of this debate will sit down to watch the movie. Who knows? Maybe someone will grow more of an appreciation for Rise. Check out some of the posts down below.
Comicbook.com spoke to executive producer Ant Ward about Rise and the movie's approach to speaking to fans young and old. The creative team is aware that both are paying attention.
#TMNT is currently trending, most likely because of the Rise movie, My best boys will forever be these ones: pic.twitter.com/IByZm23R3d— ❤️s The Space Ferret (@The_SpaceFerret) July 8, 2022
"Yeah, and watching these characters grow in unexpected ways," Ward explained. "And then, with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it's going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you're watching the show and you're a fan of the show, you're going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it's also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you're not directly familiar with the show."
What do you think of the Rise designs? Let us know down in the comments!
TMNT 2007 needs a sequel ASAP pic.twitter.com/eq2q0H51xO— SNNC 🇳🇬 (@NotoriousCLEM2) July 5, 2022
The Raphael's#TMNT #RiseoftheTMNT #Raphael pic.twitter.com/N21ao2CSm9— Natsz (@Natszzzzz) July 1, 2022
signature orange style pic.twitter.com/wusQ9TtueZ— TMNT (@TMNT) June 29, 2022
imagine hating on rise of the tmnt when it literally has god like animation pic.twitter.com/3eSDrnCS4l— nat (@pigassaults) July 8, 2022
just though i remind you all which are the best versions of the TMNT pic.twitter.com/0su2pUOfql— farcrylego AKA (Master of gassing tweets) (@farcrylego) July 8, 2022
leo is a red eared slider because leonardo is the first one most people think of when it comes to the tmnt— eddy (@camelshitaman) July 8, 2022
likewise, red eared sliders are usually what comes to mind when one thinks of turtles
if u think abt it, red eared sliders are the “leaders” of turtlekind pic.twitter.com/XI7yVM70k3
Can't wait#RiseoftheTMNTmovie #TMNT #rottmnt #rottmntmovie pic.twitter.com/vVx1DvnmpA— 🍮🐢🐳 (@cybelle_honey) July 8, 2022
rewatching rise of the tmnt again for obvious reasons this show still is so good— Super Mushroom Hill @ TMNT OVERDRIVE 🐢🐢🐢🐢 (@Somari_64) July 8, 2022