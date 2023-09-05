Deadpool 3's First Merch Listing Gets Hyped Up by Rob Liefeld

Toys for the Ryan Reynolds threequel have already started popping up online and Rob Liefeld is HYPED!

Even though principal photography on Deadpool 3 has halted as a result of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, consumer product offerings have started to surface in support of the threequel. Just now eight months from release, eagle-eyed Marvel fans noticed two Funko POP! toys have been added to third-party marketplaces.

Though the characters represented by the toys aren't included on the listings—they just use simple Funko shadows—Rob Liefeld is excited for the upcoming toy onslaught. Sunday, Liefeld retweeted the listings by adding "The hype begins..." in a tweet to his followers.

Liefeld previously told us he was sworn to secrecy regarding the movie, teasing he may know a significant amount about what the threequel includes given he's a co-creator of Deadpool and all.

"I can't say anything about this movie as I promised Marvel and Disney," Liefeld told us at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer. "I got the call, so here I am saying nothing. I will say nothing. He tried, but I cannot say anything. There's nothing to be said."

Why is SAG-AFTRA on strike?

Like the guild's writing counterparts in the WGA, SAG-AFTRA official are hoping to get a better deal when it comes to both streaming residuals and using actors' likeness with artificial intelligence technologies.

"[On Wednesday], our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator said during a press conference earlier this year. "During our nearly century long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!