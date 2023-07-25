Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Comments On The Secrecy of Deadpool 3

If you're hoping to hear tidbits about the future of the Deadpool film franchise from Rob Liefeld, you might not want to hold your breath. The creator of the Merc with a Mouth stopped by at San Diego Comic-Con to chat about all of his upcoming projects, only he wouldn't touch on Deadpool 3. In fact, the comics icon went so far as to say he's gotten "The Call" from Marvel regarding his requested silence on the film.

"I can't say anything about this movie as I promised Marvel and Disney," Liefeld tells us. "I got the call, so here I am saying nothing. I will say nothing. He tried, but I cannot say anything. There's nothing to be said."

Deadpool 3 was well into production before getting shut down as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Before the work stoppage, it was believed the threequel was nearly done with principal photography. Whatever the case, those involved with the production say the third film will very much be in-line with the tone of its predecessors, even though it's being made by Marvel Studios/Disney instead of 20th Century Fox.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni confirmed with ComicBook.com before the strike earlier this summer. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

Joining Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds' eponymous Merc with a Mouth. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Deadpool 3 is set for release on May 3, 2024.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!