Rob Zombie's Halloween Movies Get Double Feature Steelbook

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The night HE came home... is coming home in new steelbook packaging. Lionsgate Home Entertainment has revealed the Rob Zombie Halloween 1 & 2 Double Feature Blu-ray steelbook, a two-disc set collecting Zombie's 2007 Halloween remake and its 2009 sequel Halloween II. Available to pre-order exclusively at Walmart with a September 12th release date, the special-edition packaging is part of the Lionsgate horror steelbooks line that includes SAW 1-8, Leprechaun 1-8, and the Blair Witch Project Double Feature. Also available is a Rob Zombie triple feature containing the Firefly trilogy: House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and 3 from Hell.

"Celebrate the scariest time of year – Halloween – with a set of spine-tingling, hair-raising SteelBooks! Lionsgate's series of Walmart-exclusive Blu-ray + Digital multi-film SteelBooks, inspired by the vivid, eye-catching artwork of vintage pulp novels, rises from the grave on September 12," reads the official description. "Included in this collection are the terror-tinged The Blair Witch Project and its evil twin, Blair Witch; the reimagined Halloween I & II and unhinged Firefly trilogy (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and 3 from Hell) from fright master Rob Zombie; and an 8-film round of repulsion care of SAW (including Jigsaw) and the devilish hijinks of the Leprechaun. It's an endless SteelBook scare-a-thon!"

The set includes a Blu-ray disc and digital copy for each film, packaged in a steelbook case with new artwork by the artist Bond. Included are the R-rated theatrical cuts of Halloween and Halloween II — not the unrated director's cuts.

(Photo: Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Released on August 31st, 2007, Rob Zombie's Halloween unmasked Michael Myers (Tyler Mane) as a tormented 10-year-old (Daeg Faerch) turned serial killer. The film rebooted the decades-old continuity that branched out of 1978's original Halloween, re-imagining Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton) and Dr. Sam Loomis (Malcolm McDowell) for modern-day audiences. After the hulking Michael Myers escapes Smith's Grove Sanitarium, where he was committed for 17 years, he goes on a rampage through Haddonfield to find his younger sister.

Zombie's Halloween II picks up one year later and delves into the mental states of a PTSD-stricken Laurie, her best friend Annie (Danielle Harris), and a mostly maskless Michael, who is haunted by visions of his late mother (Sheri Moon Zombie).

Poorly received by audiences and critics alike, the two Zombie films grossed a combined $120 million at the box office. A third film, titled Halloween 3D, was announced in 2009 without Zombie returning to direct. After years of languishing in development hell, Blumhouse purchased the rights to produce David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy set decades after the 1978 original: 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and 2022's Halloween Ends.

Also set for release this Halloween season: the Halloween H20: 20 Years Later 25th Anniversary steelbook, the Scream 3-Movie 4K Collection, and new 4K editions of Friday the 13th, Rosemary's Baby, and The Exorcist.