The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky, and Universal Monsters Head to Halloween Horror Nights

The Exorcist: Believer not only lands in theaters but also at the beloved attraction.

Earlier this week, audiences get their first look at The Exorcist: Believer with a trailer for the unsettling new film, but this is just the beginning of the terror, as Halloween Horror Nights confirmed today that the new film will be honored at their Orlando and Hollywood locations. Halloween Horror Nights also revealed that the all-new mazes Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count and Universal Monsters: Unmasked would reimagine the frightening and beloved figures in all-new ways. Stranger Things and The Last of Us will also be honored with pulse-pumping new houses. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on September 1st and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 7th.

Per press release, "The countdown begins for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood as the destinations announce additional all-new terrifying haunted houses, including The Exorcist: Believer, inspired by the new Universal Pictures film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count based on the popular USA & SYFY series, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked, inspired by Universal's legacy of iconic cinematic monsters.

"The terror kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, September 1st and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 7th. Below is a sneak peek at what to expect:

The Exorcist: Believer

Inspired by Universal Pictures' terrifying new horror film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment (in theaters Friday, October 13th), The Exorcist: Believer haunted house will unleash an entirely new level of terror to Halloween Horror Nights. In this new chapter, guests will be transported to a bustling street market in Haiti, where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits, and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S. The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them -- and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Inspired by the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count casts this killer doll as the star of his very own haunted house for the first time. A true sadistic killer, Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.



Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Lurking sixty feet beneath the bustling streets of the City of Lights, the dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret. . . The all-new haunted house Universal Monsters: Unmasked takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets. Deep within the Catacombs, Universal's most notorious creatures -- The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and his deranged alternate personality Mr. Hyde, and Dr. Jack Griffin, a.k.a. The Invisible Man -- also lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation. These desperate and dangerous fiends have become filled with a rage toward guests navigating the twisted tunnels of their underground labyrinth home. It is here, in the darkness, where they hunt these trespassers and where the sounds of guests' screams will go unheard.

"Once again, GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH, is collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood on an original score for the west coast version of the Universal Monsters: Unmasked haunted house."

Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

