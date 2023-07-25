Horror Classics Hit 4K Blu-ray: Friday the 13th, Scream 3, Rosemary's Baby, The Exorcist

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Halloween 2023 right around the corner, studios are lining up 4K Blu-ray releases of classic horror films with a spooky season launch date. These films include Friday the 13th, Scream 3, Rosemary's Baby, and The Exorcist. Details about each of these releases can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Scream 3: Wes Craven's 2000 film Scream 3 is now available in 4K UHD in standard, SteelBook, and a 3-movie collection box set. Pre-orders are live on Amazon via the links below. All three options are set to arrive on October 3rd.

Synopsis: "The third installment in the `Scream' trilogy is set in Hollywood, where `Stab 3' is being shot, with Gale Weathers and Dwight Riley on set as advisors to Jennifer Jolie. Unfortunately, a killer decides to off the cast in the order of the screenplay and only `Sid' Prescott, now in hiding until the killer tracks her down, can solve the riddle."

Friday the 13th: Sean S. Cunningham's 1980 film Friday the 13th is getting a fancy limited edition 4K UHD Blu-ray release that is touted as an "uncut deluxe edition" with unrated footage. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon now with a release date set for October 10th. The previously released standard 4K Blu-ray is also available here on Amazon.

Synopsis: "A new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake, where a young boy drowned and several vicious murders occurred years earlier. They've ignored the locals' warnings that the place has a death curse... and one by one they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be as they are stalked by a violent killer."

Rosemary's Baby: Roman Polanski's 1968 film Rosemary's Baby is coming to 4K Blu-ray for its 55th anniversary. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon with a release date set for October 10th.

Synopsis: "A young wife comes to believe that her offspring is not of this world. Waifish Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and her struggling actor husband Guy (John Cassavetes) move to a New York City apartment building with an ominous reputation and odd neighbors Roman and Minnie Castavet (Sidney Blackmer, Ruth Gordon). When Rosemary becomes pregnant she becomes increasingly isolated, and the diabolical truth is revealed only after Rosemary gives birth."

The Exorcist: William Friedkin's 1973 film The Exorcist is celebrating its 50th anniversary (and the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.) with a 4K Blu-ray release that includes restorations of the 1973 Theatrical Version and the 2000 Extended Director's Cut. Pre-orders are available here at Walmart now. It should also be available here on Amazon in the coming days.

Description: "The terrifying and realistic tale of an innocent girl inhabited by a terrifying entity, her mother's frantic resolve to save her and two priests – one doubt-ridden, the other a rock of faith – joined to battle the ultimate evil, always leaves viewers breathless. Winner of two Academy Awards and nominated for an additional eight including Best Picture, this greatest supernatural thriller of all time still astonishes and unsettles like no other movie."