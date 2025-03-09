This Robert Downey Jr. Crime Movie Helped Him Become Iron Man (And It Rules)

Everyone knows Robert Downey Jr. was born to play Tony Stark. But what most people don’t know is how he got to Marvel and into the Iron Man suit. For a long time, he was struggling with his personal life because of his drug issues, which seriously hurt his career. It’s honestly crazy to think that now he’s one of Hollywood’s highest-paid and most loved stars. This huge comeback happened largely because of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, one of Shane Black’s films, known for his Christmas-themed projects. This crime comedy is one of the most underrated films of the 2000s, but it’s totally worth watching just to see what an incredible actor Downey is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He brings everything the MCU needed for Tony Stark and gave fans a reason to love him as their favorite hero. The film has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews highlighting not only how interesting the movie is but also how amazing Downey’s performance is as well.

warner bros.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang follows Harry Lockhart (Downey Jr.), a down-on-his-luck thief who, after a messy escape from the cops, ends up auditioning for a detective movie in Hollywood. To his surprise, he lands the role and is mentored by Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer), a private detective. During this process, Harry runs into his old friend Harmony Faith Lane (Michelle Monaghan), who’s trying to make it in Hollywood. Together, the three get caught up in a murder investigation where reality and fiction blur. The plot is full of twists and turns, with a very irreverent tone and tons of references to the classic detective genre. However, Robert Downey Jr. pretty much steals the show, making the movie even more fun to watch with him in the lead.

As soon as Harry shows up on screen (and throughout his scenes), anyone who’s a fan of the MCU can already see the essence of Stark in there. The dialogue, combined with Downey’s performance, shows that we’re basically seeing a somewhat variant of the superhero. The sarcasm is all there, the sharp humor is obvious, the jokes come fast – often interrupting tense situations – and, above all, there’s an overwhelming confidence in the character. Harry Lockhart is basically a dry run for Tony Stark.

But there’s one standout scene worth mentioning to show how Downey balances this cocky personality with the vulnerability the hero also has – a trait that’s well-explored in Iron Man 3, which was directed by Black. The audition scene in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang reveals an unexpected fragility in Harry, as he naturally finds himself acting out a scene he can relate to. This is a key moment in understanding what Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man, saw in Downey. After all, Tony Stark also deals with a lot of insecurities and emotional issues, like the trauma from the events of The Avengers. This vulnerability is what humanizes the hero and makes him feel so real.

Favreau said that what struck him most about Downey’s performance was how perfectly he blended humor and depth, exactly what Stark needed. At the time, Marvel Studios had its doubts about the actor, given his personal history and off-screen controversies, which made casting him a bit of a risk. But it was Favreau who insisted, clearly recognizing Downey’s versatility for the role.

This neo-noir film also has Shane Black as both director and screenwriter, and it marks a collaboration that continued in Iron Man 3. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a must-see for fans of ’80s action movies and anyone who fell in love with Robert Downey Jr. for who he is. The movie takes place at Christmas and is very well-balanced – nothing over the top or cheesy. It also breaks new ground with its narrative approach, as the story is told in retrospect by the protagonist. The performances from Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan are unforgettable, and the chemistry between all the characters is captivating from the start.

warner bros.

Also, Harry never hides his flaws – he allows himself to make mistakes, but he always quickly corrects them. And the most interesting thing is that, despite knowing his imperfections, Downey’s portrayal makes you never feel negatively about the character. Instead of seeing him as unsympathetic, he conveys a man with good intentions who just happens to get caught up in the wrong things.

Sure, Harry Lockhart and Tony Stark are different characters, but there are undeniable similarities. If anyone else had played them, the result would have been completely different. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang gives us a chance to see Downey at his best before the MCU, solidifying him as a beloved figure. No wonder fans are already hyped about his Doctor Doom casting, and he hasn’t even debuted as the villain yet.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

What do you think of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang? Let us know in the comments below!