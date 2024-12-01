10 Best R-Rated Christmas Movies

Who said Christmas should be for children alone? Sure, the holidays are when we get together with the people we love, which often leads to family-friendly fun. Yet, there are plenty of Christmas-themed R-rated movies for adults to enjoy when children are not around. From crass comedies to spine-chilling horror flicks, Christmas is so universal that there’s something for everyone to enjoy their time off. Here are our best picks.

10. Better Watch Out (2016)

Better Watch Out is a delicious subversion of the home invasion trope. Talking about why this movie is so clever would spoil the fun. Suffice it to say it blends some gruesome slasher violence with the laughs of a dark comedy set on Christmas Eve. Regardless of what you expect to happen in Better Watch Out, the movie keeps pulling the rug under your feet, which is why this is such a good option for a holiday evening.

In addition to being some good R-rated fun, Better Watch Out doubles down as a brilliant commentary on privileged youth and suburban life. Add two breathtaking performances by Levi Miller and Olivia DeJonge, and you have a perfect movie to add blood to your Christmas.

Better Watch Out is available for streaming on Peacock, Tubi, the Roku Channel, and other services.

9. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale dares to ask the age-old question: What if Santa Claus was real? However, this Finnish dark fantasy-horror-comedy-deranged experiment takes that one step further and also wonders what would happen if Santa had been trapped in ice for a good reason and what he would do once he’s released.

In addition to offering a unique take on Santa Claus mythology, Rare Exports also has one of the most insane endings in a dark comedy, which will warm your heart on Christmas evening. The movie has some blood and guts, so stomach-sensitive people should be warned. Still, Rare Exports is a surprisingly lighthearted experience that should be added to your Christmas watching list.

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale is available for streaming on Peacock, Tubi, and other services.

8. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Before they worked together in the Iron Man franchise, Robert Downey Jr. joined forces with director Shane Black for Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a Christmas movie in disguise. This neo-noir Christmas tale combines a murder mystery with sharp comedy in ways that earned it immediate cult-classic status. In the story, Downey Jr. plays a thief who is mistaken for an actor and is sent to work with a detective (Val Kilmer) to perfect his craft. It’s such a wacky premise that Kiss Kiss Bang Bang could have easily missed the mark. Instead, it’s a bullseye.

The film uses its Christmas setting to amplify noir elements, with holiday lights illuminating dark alleys and festive parties serving as backdrops for criminal conspiracies. Due to its sharp dialogue and clever plot twists, the movie also offers a refreshing alternative to traditional holiday fare.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is available for rent or purchase through multiple digital services.

7. Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually earned its R-rating through its mature exploration of relationships and sexuality, but don’t let that fool you — it’s become one of the most beloved modern Christmas classics. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, the film weaves together multiple storylines examining different aspects of love during the holiday season.

This British ensemble film has it all. For instance, Emma Thompson delivers one of cinema’s most heartbreaking performances as a woman discovering her husband’s potential infidelity. At the same time, Bill Nighy steals every scene as an aging rock star trying to score a Christmas number one. Each story is unique, but they all echo the same sophisticated approach to adult relationships, with the occasional crude humor sprinkled on top.

Love Actually is available for rent or purchase through multiple digital services.

6. In Bruges (2008)

Martin McDonagh’s pitch-black comedy follows two hitmen hiding out during Christmas in the medieval Belgian city of Bruges. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson create perfect chemistry as Ray and Ken, with Ralph Fiennes providing unforgettable support as their volatile boss, Harry.

The film earned widespread critical acclaim for its perfect balance of dark humor and genuine pathos. The Christmas setting serves as both backdrop and metaphor, with the fairy-tale atmosphere of Bruges contrasting sharply with the violent reality of the characters’ lives. It’s a holiday film for people who prefer their Christmas cheer spiked with something stronger.

In Bruges is available for rent or purchase through multiple digital services.

5. Bad Santa (2003)

In Bad Santa, Billy Bob Thornton delivers a career-defining performance as Willie, a miserable conman who poses as a department store Santa to execute annual heists. However, more than a criminal, this version of Father Christmas is a deranged individual determined to challenge everything that’s deemed moral and good.

Bad Santa is remembered for Thornton’s fearless performance and the film’s ability to balance crude humor with genuine emotion. Plus, the late John Ritter and Bernie Mac provided excellent support in what would be one of Ritter’s final roles, helping to create what has become a genuine alternative holiday classic.

Bad Santa is available for streaming on Paramount+.

4. Black Christmas (1974)

Black Christmas helped establish many slasher conventions years before Halloween. Set in a sorority house during Christmas break, the movie follows a group of college students who begin receiving disturbing phone calls before being stalked by an unseen killer.

Don’t let the movie’s release year scare you away from watching it. Director Bob Clark has crafted a sophisticated approach to horror that transcends typical slasher tropes. In addition, the film’s feminist undertones and social commentary remain relevant decades later, while its use of Christmas imagery to create dread influenced countless horror films.

Black Christmas is available for streaming on Peacock, Prime Video, Tubi, and other services.

3. Violent Night (2022)

In Violent Night, David Harbour stars as a disillusioned, hard-drinking Santa Claus who rediscovers his Christmas spirit through extreme violence. He’s no costumed man, though. He’s the actual magic power-infused Saint Nicolas. And do you know what St. Nick wants to do on Christmas Eve? Well, use his magic to beat criminals to a pulp.

Violent Night action set pieces are nothing short of mind-blowing, with Harbour using some ultraviolence to spread the Christmas spirit (and blood) on the walls. However, this is not just some satire, as the movie is concerned with creating a unique mythology and offering an emotional message about the meaning of Christmas. It perfectly combines dark humor, well-choreographed fighting scenes, and holiday cheer.

Violent Night is available for streaming on Starz.

2. Trading Places (1983)

There’s a reason why Trading Places is a holiday classic. The movie mixes razor-sharp social satire with seasonal cheer, featuring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd at the peak of their comedic powers.

Trading Places follows a sophisticated experiment in which two manipulative millionaires reverse the positions of a wealthy broker and a street hustler during Christmastime. Each must use their unique business knowledge to conquer a new domain, with chaos often following them. Trading Places got its R-rating due to its use of nudity and foul language, but this is still a classic comedy that can be enjoyed by everyone — except the younger members of the family.

Trading Places is available for rent or purchase through multiple digital services.

1. Die Hard (1988)

Yippee ki yay! Die Hard remains a Christmas classic and one of the best action movies ever due to its revolutionary qualities. For starters, Bruce Willis’s portrayal of John McClane created a new type of action hero: vulnerable, fallible, and distinctly human compared to the invincible muscle-bound stars of the era. Plus, the film cleverly uses Christmas imagery throughout, with themes of redemption and materialism woven into its fabric.

From “Now I Have a Machine Gun, Ho-Ho-Ho” to the final scene where Holly lets go of her Rolex watch (and capitalism), Die Hard proves itself to be more than just an action movie set at Christmas. It’s a genuine holiday classic that deserves the four Academy Award nominations it got.

Violent Night is available for streaming on Prime Video and Hulu.