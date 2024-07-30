Is Robert Downey Jr. in The Fantastic Four Reboot?

Long before he was cast Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. was reportedly in the running for a role as Doctor Doom. All these years later, that casting is coming to fruition as Downey’s Doom is set to appear as the primary antagonist in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. If fans are lucky, he might even appear before then; after all, Victor Von Doom is not only one of the biggest villains in the Marvel stable, but also the archenemy of Marvel’s First Family as well.

A new report from Jeff Sneider, the Hollywood insider who initially reported Downey’s surprise hell turn prior to San Diego Comic-Con, says Downey will appear in a post-credits scene attached to The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Why is RDJ returning to the MCU?

According to Variety, Downey is set to earn one of Hollywood’s largest-ever paydays for returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trade says the Russo Brothers will be making upwards of $80 million from the projects while Downey himself will be significantly north of that.

“It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am,” Downey said in a Variety video last month. “I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea… It really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: “Do we still look kind of OK?” I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’”

In a separate interview, Downey revealed he’ll never bet against Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his dedication to the franchise he oversees. “I always say: Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Mass-Bachrach, John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Julia Garner as the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus — opens only in theaters July 25th, 2025, as part of the MCU Phase 6.

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).