Robert Downey Jr. Shares Birthday Photo With Mark Ruffalo And Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr. shared a Birthday photo with Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. Both MCU actors are celebrating their special day today and fans are loving the posts from all the people associated with the Avengers. The Iron Man actor usually only hops onto Twitter for moments like this and charity efforts. The Hulk actor is 53 years old today and the Black Widow actress is 36. In the first year without a Marvel movie in a decade, both stars are looking forward to the future. Buffalo is on the record about wanting to play the Hulk again in some capacity. Johansson is waiting for Black Widow to premiere at some point. The film has been pushed back numerous times due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, there have been things for her to celebrate this year too. She married SNL star Colin Jost just a few weeks ago, so there was a moment of happiness.

In a recent interview with the official Black Widow magazine, Johansson said that she was glad that Marvel took their time in giving her a project.

HBD and so much more...The world is lucky to know you two... pic.twitter.com/sACgKVEf1H — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 22, 2020

"If we had made a Black Widow standalone back then, it would be such a different film to this one," Johansson said to the publication. "Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame gave me a totally different perspective on who she is. Before, I don't think I would have been able to show people who Natasha really is, what drives her, and show her emotional core."

She continued, "I don't think we'd be able to cut that deep back then. It would have probably been much more of a straight-up spy thriller that maybe would have been a lot flashier in a different kind of way and just scratch the surface of what we do in this movie."

Previous comments to Marie Claire also reinforce that the Black Widow star isn’t stressing the delays.

"I'd been talking to [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige about it, and our fellow producers, just trying to understand what the landscape was," Johansson explained. "We're all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe, to have people be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theater."

