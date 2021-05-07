Avengers Stars Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson Celebrate Birthdays Today
Happy Birthday, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson! The Marvel Cinematic Universe stars known for playing the Hulk/Bruce Banner and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff turn 53 and 36, respectively, on November 22nd. The actors shared an on-screen romance in the MCU, so it's quite fitting that they would also share a birthday. In fact, many Marvel fans have taken to social media to honor them today.
While Johansson will soon be returning to the franchise in her own standalone movie, Black Widow, Ruffalo's fate is a little more unclear. The actor has teased that he wants to play the Hulk again, but there are no official live-action Marvel projects on his upcoming slate of films/shows. Black Widow has been pushed back a couple of times due to the pandemic but is currently slated for May 7, 2021. For now, we can at least expect Ruffalo to play the Hulk again in Disney+'s new animated series, What If...
From individual posts about Ruffalo and Johansson's special day to combined tributes, Twitter has been hopping today with love for the Marvel stars. You can check out some of the best posts about their shared birthday below...
