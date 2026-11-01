Robert Downey Jr. & Pedro Pascal Swap Reed & Doom Costumes in New Halloween Video – Watch

Marvel fans are growing increasingly anxious to finally find out what is awaiting them in Avengers: Doomsday, but with about a month and a half still to go before the movie finally hits theaters, Doctor Doom (and, of course, Tony Stark/Iron Man) actor Robert Downey Jr. and Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic actor Pedro Pascal have given MCU fans the perfect Halloween surprise in the form of a coordinated costume—and it’s even better because of what we currently know about Reed and Doom’s relationship in Doomsday.

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Specifically, videos and photos have been circulating online showing Pascal and Downey out together on Halloween, with Downey donning a Reed Richards costume and Pascal wearing a Doctor Doom outfit. Understandably, fans have been absolutely delighted by this surprise, not only because it’s hilarious but also because it’s actually a great preamble to Doomsday. Check out the video below.

Reed and Doom Will Actually Be Among the Most Interesting Dynamics in Doomsday

Although so much about the story of Doomsday still remains under wraps, the Doomsday trailers have made it clear that, much like in the comics, the upcoming movie is going to highlight the complicated friendship between Sue Storm, Reed Richards, and Doctor Doom. In particular, one trailer included Reed asking Doctor Doom (or “Victor,” specifically, in this line) whether he had done “this.” At present, what “this” refers to is unknown, but that line by itself indicates that the two share some sort of history, especially considering that Reed is clearly on a first name basis with Doom. It’s therefore absolutely perfect that Pascal and Downey decided to do this hilarious coordinated costume.

Robert Downey Jr. as Reed Richards and Pedro Pascal as Doctor Doom for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/7ZhB5tpLgj — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) November 1, 2026

Obviously, this fun energy is not what Reed and Doom will be bringing to Doomsday, although it is great to see that Downey and Pascal have this dynamic. Current hints suggest that Sue, Reed, and Doom will have had some sort of friendship before the events of Doomsday but that one awful event caused him to lose everything and left him twisted and unrecognizable—something that Sue specifically referenced in a voice over in one of the trailers. Perhaps in Doomsday, audiences will get to see what that looked like, either in flashback or otherwise, which will help to humanize Doom (assuming that’s what the powers that be are going for, but it might not be).

There are many hints about what that event could have been, from the death of his mother to a storyline similar to Wanda’s wherein he lost his child/children. For now, there is very little to go off of, so that will remain speculation for the time being. Yet, this appearance by Downey and Pascal does seem like a positive sign that we will be getting a complicated Doom, complete with a fascinating, no doubt very complex dynamic with Reed.

What do you hope to see in the relationship between Sue, Reed, and Doom, and have any theories been particularly convincing to you? Share your thoughts below.