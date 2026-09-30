Avengers: Doomsday Directors Hint Fans Are Completely Wrong About Their Biggest Doctor Doom Theory

Few questions currently have MCU fans’ attention more than what Doctor Doom’s backstory is going to prove to be in Avengers: Doomsday. In all honesty, Doom’s history probably wouldn’t be that significant a focus, had Robert Downey Jr. not been cast to play the villain. Sure, it would have been interesting to see how the MCU interpreted this fan-favorite character, but that would have felt similar to just about any Marvel character that has come before; it wouldn’t have been the massive mystery that it is now. In part, that is by nature of the fact that there certainly has to be some sort of explanation. Perhaps part of that explanation just boils down to exactly this effect on fans’ interests in the movie because of the casting choice, but it would be truly bewildering if Doomsday didn’t address the fact that Doom is, presumably, basically identical to Tony Stark.

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Because of that, various theories have emerged, from the possibility that Doom will alter his appearance using magic to manipulate those he wants to fight on his team—a theory that actually gained more traction following the Avengers: Endgame Encore reveal that Doctor Doom comes to collect Bruce Banner after the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day—to the idea that he is a Tony Stark variant (or that Tony was a Doom variant). The latter, in particular, has become perhaps the single most pervasive theory about Doom because it seems like the most obvious explanation. However, the Russo brothers have just cast serious doubt on that in a new interview with Fandango, saying, “Victor von Doom is his own creation. He’s an original character, and he was fully approached that way.”

Could Doctor Doom and Tony Stark Really Be Completely Different Characters?

The notion that Doom is his own separate character aligns with previous comments from Joe Russo that Doom and Tony have “zero similarities,” which likewise had fans dubious. In that context, he seemed to specifically be referring to their personalities, which makes a bit more sense, but these various comments over the last several months have begun to paint the picture that Doomsday might not have the reveal that fans are expecting, wherein Doom and Tony are confirmed to have some sort of link, be that as a consequence of what happened in Endgame or some other multiversal explanation. It’s currently very difficult to imagine how that could be true and work well on screen, though.

For some, it might feel like having Doom being a Tony variant, or vice versa, would be an easy way out or a quick fix solution, and maybe that’s fair, but it would almost certainly be so much worse for Doomsday to simply ignore any possible connection between Doom and Tony. If anything, that would probably just reinforce the major fan complaint (and worry) that bringing RDJ back was a way to get fans back on board. If that’s the case, then the movie seems doomed—pun intended—to face some harsh backlash, at the very least. Hopefully, the Russo brothers are just toeing the line at this point, and there will be some greater reveal when it comes to Doctor Doom, Tony, and the choice of Robert Downey Jr. for the new role.

What do you think? Are Doctor Doom and Tony Stark truly completely different characters? Share your thoughts in the comments.