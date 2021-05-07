Robert Downey Jr. Reveals His New Look

✖

Having spent the better part of the last few years with his social media profile photo as him in a Tigger costume, former Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. has revealed his "new look" online as he's updated his profile image (finally). In the image he's channeling his Less Than Zero days, or a pre-Iron Man Tony Stark if you want, but even though he's holding onto that same style as his world famous Marvel Character, Downey has affirmed time and time again that he's put it all behind him. After starring in and making cameos in TEN of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 23 movies, he's moved on.

"Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep," Downey recently told the Hindustan Times. "I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying." When asked if he had difficulty stepping out of the role after more than a decade as Tony Stark, Downey said, "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

That said, rumors persist that RDJ will still make an appearance in the highly anticipated Black Widow movie from Marvel Studios. Originally scheduled to premiere in May of 2020, and delayed a full year by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is a prequel focusing on Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanof between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, a gap in the MCU where Downey's Stark was still alive. The actor previously denied the rumor in an interview last year.

"The war for me is over," Downey told Parade when asked about a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I personally have alighted to greener pastures." Appearing on The Tonight Show to promote Dolittle, the star, who first filled the role in 2008's Iron Man, said it's "better to fire yourself before you get fired."

Even without Downy appearing as Stark in the MCU, his influence will still be felt throughout the MCU and especially in their Disney+ original TV shows. Marvel Studios announced back in December that they're developing Armor Wars, starring James 'War Machine' Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Ironheart, about genius teen inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne); based on the storyline and the character whose roots with Tony Stark are deep.

With reports that Chris Evans is perhaps returning to the MCU as Steve Rogers, it seems like only a matter of time before Downey does the same. When that day happens, maybe he'll make a Twitter post about his "new look" once again.