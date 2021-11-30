RoboCop 35th Anniversary Ultimate Action Figures Feature Peter Weller’s Likeness

With the original 1987 RoboCop film celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022, NECA has released two new Ultimate action figures in 7-inch scale. This includes a standard RoboCop, and a battle damanged RoboCop with the maintenance chair featured in the film. What’s more, the figure feature the likeness of Peter Weller, which is a big deal.

Apparently, securing Peter Weller’s likeness rights has been prohibitively expensive, so you didn’t see many unmasked RoboCop action figures back in the day. However, NECA worked out a deal which paved the way for these new Ultimates figures.

The RoboCop Ultimate RoboCop 7-Inch Scale Action Figure features an interchangeable data spike fist, an Auto-9 pistol that fits into a hidden spring-loaded leg holster, Cobra Assault Cannon, attachable muzzle blast effect, and that all-important Peter Weller interchangeable head. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $34.99 with a release date set for May 2022. You won’t be charged until the figure ships.

As the name suggests, the RoboCop Ultimate Battle-Damaged RoboCop with Chair 7-Inch Scale Action Figure adds damaged armor and the maintenance chair. The chair measures 8-inches tall, over 7-inches wide, and features a swiveling seat and articulated swiveling monitors. It also includes all of the accessories found in the standard RoboCop figure. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $64.99 with a release date set for May 2022. Again, you won’t be charged until the figure ships.

So, RoboCop action figures are better than ever, but the future of the franchise as a whole is uncertain. Back in the summer of 2018 District 9 filmmaker Neill Blomkamp was announced to direct RoboCop Returns, a new sequel to the original film based on a script by original screenwriters Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner. Like his planned sequel to Aliens that failed to take off after much discussion and teasing, Blomkamp dropped out of the project. Little Monsters filmmaker Abe Forsythe became attached in November of 2019 but it’s unclear if the project is even still in the works.