RoboCop Sequel Director Gives Status Update, Teases Original Suit

It’s been several months since we had any updates on the RoboCop sequel. The new incarnation of RoboCop, RoboCop Returns, was announced by director Neill Blomkamp. Then, in January, original RoboCop writer Ed Neumeier offered a few more details about the project. Since then, it’s been largely silent about the film project, but now Blomkamp is offering a status update on the film — including that RoboCop Returns will feature the original suit.

On Saturday, Blomkamp answered a few fans questions about the RoboCop sequel. When asked for a general update, Blomkamp noted that the script was being written and the process was going well.

“Script is being written,” Blomkamp wrote. “Going well! Imagine watching Verhoeven do a follow up film.”

That update prompted a fan to ask if that meant the new film would feature the original RoboCop suit to which Blomkamp confirmed “1 million% original.”

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the first RoboCop debuted in 1987. Set in a near future, crime-ridden dystopian Detroit, the film centers on police officer Alex Murphy who, after his murder by a gang of criminals, is revived by Omni Consumer Products who turn him into a superhuman cyborg officer — RoboCop. The film was a massive success and spawned multiple sequels and even a TV series, though the mainstream popularity of the premise ultimately deviating from the gritty, violent themes of the original, something that Blomkamp aims to recreate, at least according to Neumeier, who is serving as a producer on the new film.

“Neill Blomkamp and his screenwriter Justin Rhodes have done a pass on the script we were writing on and they’re doing another one. It is a slightly different concept in some ways than we were originally doing,” the producer shared. “I don’t want to talk too much about it or somebody will call me and tell me to shut up, but we’re hopeful and I think Neill really really wants to make a good RoboCop movie. His idea is that it should be the proper Verhoeven… if Verhoeven had directed a movie right after RoboCop… I think that’s what he is trying to achieve, and I hope he does. We’ll see what happens next.”

