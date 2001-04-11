Robot Chicken's Archie Comics Special To Include Josie and the Pussycats Movie Reunion

✖

Rachael Leigh Cook will return to the role of Josie McCoy, albeit briefly, to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Josie and the Pussycats in a new Robot Chicken special. The special will reunite Cook with Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green and their Josie and the Pussycats co-stars Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer as part of an Archie Comics-themed special titled The Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special. Cook and Green, who are familiar voices on Robot Chicken anyway, will each play more than one role, with Cook voicing Charyl Blossom and Green taking on the roles of Mr. Andrews and Moose Mason.

Josie and the Pussycats was a critical and box office disappointment when it hit theaters in April 2001, but has since grown its audience and become a cult classic. One of the most popular aspects of the movie is DuJour, the fictional boy band made up of Faison, Meyer, Green, and Alexander Martin, who had previously appeared together in Can't Hardly Wait.

"We are so excited to dedicate an entire special featuring these beloved characters from Archie Comics," Green said in a statement. "As a fellow redhead, I’ve always loved and related to Archie. That love has culminated in this, ‘Robot Chicken’s’ purest expression of joy within the Archie universe."

You can see the opening theme for the special, a riff on the theme to the old animated Archie Show, below.

Last year in a podcast dedicated to the film, filmmakers Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont revealed that they had -- fairly recently -- tried to pitch the idea of a DuJour reunion to Netflix.

"We almost did a DuJour movie a couple of years ago," Kaplan told Josie and the Podcats.

"Yes," Elfont added. "We pitched it, with Seth [Green] and Breckin [Meyer], to Netflix. But it was before Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, and essentially it would have been Popstar."

The project would have been called Foursome, not DuJour (since Elfont and Kaplan don’t own the rights to the characters from the Josie & the Pussycats movie), but it would have been DuJour by any other name. According to Kaplan, "It was all bout them reuniting. Like, they had a massive falling out."

Faison more recently suggested the idea of a DuJour reunion in an episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, his Scrubs rewatch podcast with co-host Zach Braff, including a solid rendition of "DuJour 'Round the World," one of the boy band's two songs in the movie.

The Bleepin' Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special will debut on May 23 on Adult Swim.