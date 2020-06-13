Guardians of the Galaxy Director Debunks Rocket Raccoon and Groot Spinoff Rumors

✖

In the days after Disney+ was first announced, a plethora of properties surfaced online as potential shows the House of Mouse was looking to develop for the streaming service. One of those included a series spinning out of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, featuring Rocket Raccoon and Groot. According to Guardians helmer James Gunn, a series featuring the two characters was something that wasn't actually ever in the works. Gunn took to a fan Q&A on his Instagram account Saturday afternoon to debunk the rumor that first surfaced nearly a year and a half ago.

"That was never something that was happening," Gunn said. That said, the filmmaker did make sure to provide fans some hope by adding, "But who knows what the future holds."

Prior to Hollywood shutting down to the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel Studios was filming three shows for the platform, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. On top of that, another handful of shows were in various stages of development, including Hawkeye, What If...?, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

Vin Diesel – the actor that provides the voice of Groot – had previously revealed he and Gunn had discussions about a standalone that featured Groot.

"It's something that James Gunn has talked about, and something that I know he'd love to do," Diesel told MTV. "Sure, I think it could be very interesting. I think it's inevitable, I think, ya know, that character's so enigmatic. He was already one of the most unique characters in the Marvel Universe, and I think what Marvel has done, primarily what James Gunn has done to realize that character has exceeded anyone and everyone's expectations."

There was a point where Dave Bautista revealed there had been discussions about a standalone Drax movie, though Marvel Studios didn't see the merit of a spinoff. "Point is I freaking love comic book characters and I want a stand alone," Bautista previously wrote on Twitter. "@MarvelStudios doesn’t see worth in #drax or possibly myself or both but I’m not giving up. I missed out on a DC project because of scheduling conflicts but hopefully, there’s other characters & opportunities"

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

