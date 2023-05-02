Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Announces Soundtrack Launch Event

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is having an event for the big soundtrack release, and certain fans will be able to attend. On social media, the movie explained how people could get he chance to see Spacehog's Royston Langdon perform "In The Meantime" live in Hollywood. KROQ's Jake will be hosting the event at Amoeba Music in Hollywood California today at 5pm. So, if you're hoping to be in the house, consider showing up now. As always, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise soundtracks are a good time. Both James Gunn and several of his stars have been hyping this one. So, hopefully, the show goes on without a hitch.

Marvel said on Twitter, "We're celebrating @MarvelStudios' @Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Awesome Mix soundtrack vinyl Tuesday, May 2nd at 5pm! Royston Langdon of Spacehog will perform "In The Meantime" and other music from the #GotGVol3 soundtrack! Hosted by Jake from @kroq's Morning Show. The soundtrack will be officially released on May 5th, but you'll have it before anyone else on May 2nd!"

"To attend this special event: ** Pre-purchase the soundtrack LP in-store at Amoeba Hollywood beginning April 25 and receive a ticket to attend the live performance on 5/2 and a mini-poster, lip balm and hand sanitizer fan pack! ** Limit one per customer (soundtrack + ticket + poster/gift items) ** Soundtrack + gift items will be given to attendees at the event on May 2nd. Must have ticket and receipt to collect."

Hype For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Awesome Mix

Series star Chris Pratt told Fandango that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's soundtrack was the best of the series without question a few weeks ago. That's a high bar to clear, but it feels like Pratt is being absolutely genuine when he broke down why he thinks the songs are so great.

"I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Pratt explained. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

