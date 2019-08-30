Rocky IV Stars Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers Reunite

The Internet can be a dark and dreary place, but sometimes old pals get together for a photo op and it fills all of social media with joy. Recently, Rocky IV stars Dolph Lundgren and Carl Weathers reunited, and the fans of the famous Stallone franchise are loving it, especially considering Lundgren’s character, Ivan Drago, killed Weathers’ Apollo Creed.

“Rematch at Gold’s Gym Venice. Apollo’s looking dangerous #carlweathers #rocky #rocky4,” Lundgren wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Somebody tell Rocky he’s been pranked for the last 35 years,” @a.b_de_mujja joked.

“Glad Apollo made it alive out of the ring!,” @slystalloneshop added.

“Still mad at Ivan Drago tbh,” @itsjustmicke replied.

This fun pic isn’t the only recent Rocky-centric Instagram post from Lundgren. Earlier this month, the actor posted a throwback photo with Stallone, and teased that the two men are working on a new project together. They were both recently seen in Creed II, which is making people wonder if there’s a third in the works while others are hoping it’s finally time for the long-awaited Expendables 4.

While there’s no set confirmation on those Stallone franchises, fans of his work will get the chance to see him reprise his iconic role of John Rambo next month. Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th and promises to be action-packed. The film is being directed by Adrian Grunberg, and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Meanwhile, Weathers is one of the stars of the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which is set to debut on November 12th.