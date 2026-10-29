Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel Hated One Franchise More Than Any Other, and Its First Movie Is a Free Streaming Hit 46 Years Later

When it comes to movie reviewers whose opinion mattered, there have been fewer of higher authority than Roger Ebert and his critic partner Gene Siskel. Over the years, the pair were responsible for making or breaking many movies with their reviews, and for every movie they raved about, there were plenty that fell very short of their high benchmark. In 1978, a small insignificant Indie horror movie by the name of Halloween (you may have heard of it) was given a huge boost by a rave review from Ebert, but the horror genre was not one that he and Siskel had a whole lot of love for in the grand scheme of things. Even then, there was one particular franchise that the pair saved their real ire for, the first movie of which has recently had a resurgence thanks to its latest entry. The film and franchise in question is Friday the 13th, and the movie is currently enjoying a moment on Tubi thanks to the success of prequel series Crystal Lake.

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Released in 1980, Friday the 13th was a more brutal rip on the slasher genre than many of its peers. It is no secret that Sean Cunningham saw what John Carpenter did with Michael Myers and wanted to create something that lived up to the slasher tag in a more visceral way than Halloween, but for Ebert and Siskel, that resulted in one of the worst movies they had ever seen in their careers. In fact, the pair even did a whole episode of their show, Sneak Peeks, dedicated to movies that seemed to revel in promoting sex and violence towards women. Friday the 13th was just one of the titles they discussed, but over time the franchise became one the pair never tired of hating. Yet, right now even all these years later, the film has become a huge success on free streaming, as it seems that not everyone shared the famous critics’ views.

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Would Crystal Lake Have Changed Siskel and Ebert’s Minds?

Friday the 13th received some harsh reviews from Siskel and Ebert thanks to its seemingly uncontrolled need to forget about basic character development and plotting and fill the screen with as much sex, nudity, and death as it possibly could fit in a compact runtime of around 90 minutes. That is what led Siskel to go further than any reviewer usually would and actually spoil the ending of the movie in his review for The Chicago Tribune. After explicitly revealing Pamela Voorhees as the movie’s killer and detailing how she meets her demise in the film, Siskel added with all the disdain he could muster, “Now, there, I hope I’ve ruined Friday the 13th, which is the latest film by one of the most despicable creatures ever to infest the movie business, Sean S. Cunningham.” The plan did not work and that has ultimately led – albeit almost five decades later – to the arrival of Peacock’s #1 series, Crystal Lake.

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It would be interesting to know what Ebert and Siskel would have made of Crystal Lake considering their complete detestation of every movie in the franchise and everything it stood for. Brian Tallerico reviewed the series for RogertEbert.com and followed in the footsteps of the site’s namesake when sharing a less than glowing review of the new series despite a lot of critics being happy with the expansion of Friday the 13th beyond the usual hockey mask killer stalking teenagers for no reason story. Maybe Ebert and Siskel would have seen something in the prequel that would have made them give it a little more credit than the rest of the franchise. Or maybe not. However, it is hard to deny that the Friday the 13th franchise has not really suffered as a result of their reviews, and the original movie’s return to the Tubi chart, spurred on by the chart topping prequel, is proof enough that there are some franchises that just really won’t die.

Do you agree with Ebert and Siskel’s opinions on Friday the 13th, or are you a fan of the movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.