Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Sequel "Closer Than Ever" Says Mira Sorvino

25 years after the first one hit theaters, a follow-up to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is reportedly closer to being a reality than ever before. That's according to star Mira Sorvino, who told Today that while there is nothing official to announce yet, a follow-up "might be in the works." Screenwriter Robin Schiff is reportedly still working on the story. No word on what the new movie might entail; the original centered on a pair of underachieving 28-year-olds who pretended to have impressive careers in order to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion.

Given the way Kudrow's post-Friends career has blown up, one might think that getting her on board would be the hard part. Not so much, apparently. According to Variety, the comedian was on SiriusXM the same day, and confirmed that Schiff is "thinking about it, and coming up with something. Isn't that thrilling?"

"There's nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that we're closer than we've ever been to getting something to happen," Sorvino said on Today.

The characters of Romy and MIchele first appeared in the 1988 stage play Ladies' Room, written by Schiff and starring Lisa Kurdrow. Sorvino stepped into her role as Romy White in the 1997 film, which was a financial success, but didn't really set the world on fire until home video, where it became a cult classic. There have been periodic flirtations with the idea of a sequel, but this year, things seemed to take on an air of inevitability when Kudrow and Sorvino presented at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, wearing suits that were evocative of the film's wardrobe and making jokes that referenced the film.

The obvious direction for such a film to take would be a follow-up reunion, meeting up with many of the same characters we saw in the first movie and seeing how they've grown (or not) in the 25 years since their last appearance. Taking Romy and Michele out of the high school reunion context, though, the characters could be used for any number of situations where their humor would feel a little more fresh than iterating on the exact events of the first movie. Either way, it would be nice to see them again...and maybe with a little luck, we can get more Alan Cumming and Janeane Garafaolo as well.