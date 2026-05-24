Ahsoka Season 2 Updates: Cast, Story & Why It’s Taking So Long

Star Wars has finally made its return to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu, and while there are more new films on the way (including Star Wars: Starfighter next year), the franchise is not abandoning the TV realm anytime soon. On deck is the second season of Ahsoka, which is currently the only live-action series on Lucasfilm’s slate. Even as fans continue to speculate what comes next for Star Wars in theaters, there’s a great deal of excitement for Ahsoka Season 2. After the thrilling Season 1 finale, viewers are looking forward to seeing how unresolved plot threads and character arcs are resolved.

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Even though Ahsoka Season 2 has made its way through production, Lucasfilm has done a great job keeping details under lock and key. Still, some information has come out, including an update on the show’s release window. Here’s what we know so far about the next season of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Season 2 Won’t Release Until 2027 – Delays Explained

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

While it was never formally confirmed, the long-held speculation was that Ahsoka Season 2 would premiere at some point later this year. One theory was that it would debut later in the summer, after The Mandalorian and Grogu had its moment in the spotlight. However, fans are going to have to wait a little longer. It was recently announced that Ahsoka Season 2 has been delayed to early 2027. A specific release date is unknown for the time being.

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni mentioned that he was busy “editing all of the episodes at once.” It’s possible the post-production process is the primary reason for the delay. As a Star Wars show, Ahsoka Season 2 will undoubtedly feature several visual effects shots, so the creative team wants to make sure everything looks the best it can before releasing the episodes. Taking the extra time to handle those responsibilities is a better approach than rushing something out of the door. Additionally, Ahsoka Season 2 utilized different filming techniques, shooting more on location as opposed to exclusively using the Volume. That might have added to the post-production work.

Ahsoka Season 2’s Cast and Star Wars Characters

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Headlining Ahsoka Season 2 is Rosario Dawson, who first brought the titular character to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2. She is joined by several Ahsoka Season 1 staples. Check out a cast and character list in the space below:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Jeryl Prescott Gallien as Aktropaw

Jane Edwina Seymour as Lakesis

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

David Tennant as Huyang

Steve Blum as Zeb

Chopper

Admiral Ackbar

Rory McCann replaces the late Ray Stevenson, who passed away prior to Ahsoka Season 1’s premiere in 2023, as Baylan Skoll. Last year, McCann addressed the matter, saying it was the “right decision” to continue the character’s arc following the Season 1 cliffhanger. When audiences last saw Baylan, he had come across statues of the Mortis gods on his quest to uncover the secrets of Peridea. As beloved as Stevenson’s performance as Baylan was, it would have been strange if that thread was left unresolved in Season 2. Recasting was the only way to go.

What We Know About Ahsoka Season 2’s Story

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Because Ahsoka Season 2 is still so far away, Lucasfilm has yet to officially release any marketing materials or a plot synopsis. However, fans can piece together where the story might go based on what transpired in Season 1. The Ahsoka Season 1 finale ended with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the main Star Wars galaxy, setting the stage for an epic confrontation against the villain. Thrawn will certainly be looking to launch an attack on the New Republic, hoping to re-establish the Empire as the dominant force in the galaxy. That means Hera and her allies will be doing their best to mount a defense. Ideally, they will have the full support of the New Republic government now that Thrawn is clearly established as a legitimate threat.

With Ahsoka and Sabine remaining on Peridea after helping Ezra get home, the evolution of their dynamic should be a key part of the Ahsoka Season 2 story. Sabine’s Jedi training should continue, and hopefully she will grow stronger and more confident in her abilities following her experiences in Season 1. It will be interesting to see if the two make any attempt to return to their home galaxy. In the Season 1 finale, Ahsoka seemed to be at peace with the way things had transpired, telling Sabine they were where they belonged and it was time to move on. As strange as it might seem for them to not be part of the showdown against Thrawn, it sounds like the two may try to follow their own path and find their place on Peridea.

Since Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are on Peridea as well, it’s probably for the best that Ahsoka and Sabine stay behind so they can keep an eye on their adversaries. The continuation of Baylan’s storyline should be one of the more fascinating elements of Ahsoka Season 2. In Season 1, his goal was to move beyond the traditional cycle of the Jedi and Sith and achieve something greater, leading him to find the Mortis god statues. Ahsoka is the most logical place for Star Wars to do a further exploration for the Force and the mythology surrounding it. Assuming Ahsoka and Sabine remain on Peridea, it’ll be interesting to see how Ahsoka balances its two storylines (main galaxy and Peridea) so that the overall narrative doesn’t feel disjointed.

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