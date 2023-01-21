RRR Director S. S. Rajamouli Had a Promising Interaction With James Cameron

RRR was one of the most popular and most celebrated films of 2022, and the film's director is having a great time this awards season. The Indian Telugu-language epic was directed by S. S. Rajamouli who has been attending many big events lately and meeting some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Rajamouli recently took home the Best Foreign Film Award at the Critics Choice Awards, and the film's popular song "Naatu Naatu" beat out Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. He recently shared that he got to meet The Fabelman's director, Steven Spielberg, and this week he met Avatar: The Way of the Water's director, James Cameron.

The official Twitter account for RRR shared a video of the two directors interacting, which included a promising request from Cameron: "If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk." You can check out the post below:

"If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let's talk"- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Here’s the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/q0COMnyyg2 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2023

What Is RRR About?

RRR is a fictional story about two real-life heroes from the Indian revolution. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. The two freedom fighters (played by two Indian megastars) have different methods of creating change but ultimately band together to join forces against the British colonizers.

Is RRR 2 Happening?

Considering the popularity of RRR, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. During a recent Q&A, Rajamouli confirmed that a story for the sequel is being written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, his father and writing partner. "My father is the story writer for all my films," Rajamouli said during the screening. "We've discussed a big about [the RRR sequel] and he's working on the story." According to Variety, this RRR sequel is still in the "very early" stages of development, which means there are no official details, but it sounds like a sequel will eventually be made.

Who Stars in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

The Avatar sequel features returning stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels also includes several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

Who are you rooting for this awards season? Tell us in the comments!