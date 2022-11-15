RRR Director Confirms a Sequel Is in the Works

One of the biggest and most celebrated films of 2022 is likely getting the sequel treatment. RRR, the Telugu-language film from director SS Rajamouli, is the most expensive Indian movie in history, and also one of the country's biggest hits. Not only has RRR broken Indian box office records, but it has also taken Western audiences by storm in ways that few films from India ever have. RRR was a sensation worldwide, especially after being released on Netflix here in the United States and finding an even bigger audience.

Given the widespread love for RRR, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was discussed. During a recent Q&A for the movie, Rajamouli confirmed that a story for the sequel is being written by screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, his father and writing partner.

"My father is the story writer for all my films," Rajamouli said during the screening. "We've discussed a big about [the RRR sequel] and he's working on the story."

According to Variety, this RRR sequel is still in the "very early" stages of development, which means that details are scarce and there's not much of anything to report just yet. That said, there is a sequel being tossed around, and fans are undoubtedly excited about that.

This isn't the first time the idea of an RRR sequel has come up, but it does seem to be the first official movement towards the movie actually happening. Back in April, RRR star NTR Jr. said he hoped there would be a franchise to come from the movie.

"I've used the word franchise thinking, hoping that there would be another world of RRR again," NTR Jr. said. "Sometimes [if] you just hope and you say a few words hoping it would happen, it will happen. It's just a way of positive thinking, wanting more.

What Is RRR About?

RRR is a fictional story about two real-life heroes from the Indian revolution. NTR Jr. plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. The two freedom fighters (played by two Indian megastars) have different methods of creating change but ultimately band together to join forces against the British colonizers.

After a successful theatrical run, a Hindi dub of RRR was added to Netflix in the United States.