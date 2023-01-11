RRR Star Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

NTR Jr., the star of the Indian blockbuster RRR, says he is eager to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie accomplished the rare feat of breaking through to the mainstream American consciousness, in spite of having been produced for a foreign audience. RRR, directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, got a theatrical run in the United States and in many other countries, making serious money just about everywhere it was released. In addition to being a monster hit in India, RRR's success around the globe helped it break several box office records and become the second-biggest Telugu-language film in worldwide box office history (behind Baahubali 2, another Rajamouli film that you can also find on Netflix).

Speaking with Variety, the actor said that he would love to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- a question basically everyone appearing in a huge blockbuster has to be asked these days. He also sounds like he has a philosophy on superhero stories.

"I would love to do it," the actor told Marc Malkin's Just For Variety podcast at a January 7 screening of the film. "I'm waiting for it to happen."

To get into shape for the role in RRR, NTR Jr. took on a superhero-like diet, eating thousands of calories and working out constantly to bulk up, so it's easy to envision him in a superhero role, and should tell the studios he's capable of keeping up the habit.

He praised Iron Man as "relatable," saying that because he does not have powers, his stories are more compelling to NTR. Maybe, then, somebody can find a role for him in the Iron Wars or Daredevil series. Certainly, the fact that Marvel has set the MCU up as an arm of the government means there are always places for super soldiers, super-scientists, and other assorted people with no powers but their brains and specialized weapons.



RRR is a fictional action-dramedy about two real-life heroes from the Indian revolution. NTR Jr. plays Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. The two freedom fighters have different methods of creating change but ultimately band together to join forces against the British colonizers.

You can see an English dub of the movie on Netflix now.