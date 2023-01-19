James Cameron Admits Watching Avatar 2 at Home Will Be a "Good Experience"

20th Century Studios has struck gold once again with the sequel to 2009's Avatar, with it becoming the sixth biggest film of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water has been breaking so many records including beating out Top Gun: Maverick to become the biggest film of 2022, and beating Spider-Man: No Way Home by becoming the biggest box office hit since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It'll probably be quite some time before Avatar: The Way of Water hits the Disney+ streaming service and director James Cameron has previously come out and blasted streaming services. But now it seems that the director is walking back from his comments. In a new interview with NPR, Cameron reveals that he thinks that watching the Avatar sequel from home will be a "good experience".

"If you watch 'Way of Water' at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you're going to have a good experience," Cameron said before shunning watching the sequel on phones. "When you start looking at something on a phone, you're sort of missing the point. Going to a movie theater is less about the size of the screen and the perfection of the sound system. And it's more about a decision to not multitask."

Cameron has been developing sequels to his record-breaking film for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to Avatar, with two already filmed, and the other two are waiting to see how the first does at the box office. The director shot both sequels back to back due to how the scenes they needed to film for both. About a year ago, Cameron confirmed to Variety why he shot the films this way.

"We mixed the schedules for 2 and 3 together, based on the types of scenes and the environments," Cameron revealed to the trade. "I said, let's just treat it like it's a six-hour miniseries and we're only going to go to Frankfurt once. We're going to shoot all the scenes from 2 and 3 at the same time. That was more or less the motif. Actor availability was an issue as well. Anything that had to be done with a specific actor, we did all the scenes for 2 and 3 together — and a little bit of 4. Because once again, I had to shoot the kids out. They're allowed to age six years in the middle of the story on page 25 of movie 4. So I needed everything before then, and then everything after, we'll do later."

The sequel is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.

