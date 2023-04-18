Russo Brothers Address If Directing Batman Movie (Exclusive)

The Russo Brothers addressed if directing a Batman movie is in the cards for them. On the red carpet for Citadel, Comicbook.com's Chris Killian caught up with Joe and Anthony Russo again to discuss their comments this week. During an interview with our site, the Russos mentioned that they would absolutely be open to directing the upcoming Batman movie for James Gunn and DC Studios. Well, that set the Internet on fire, and we were off and running. Now, the filmmakers want everyone to take a step back and breathe before they hyperventilate. Anything could happen, but no a Russo Bros. Batman movie is not imminent at DC. They just thought it would be cool and never dreamed so many fans would leap at the chance to see that.

"We are not directing a Batman movie," the duo clarified on the red carpet. "Usually, we come up with a very entertaining, fringe character. But, you caught us in a moment where we were so tired that we couldn't think of any funny fringe DC character."

The Russos Were Asked About Directing The Brave and the Bold

"We don't get asked a lot about DC characters," Anthony mused when Killian asked them about it yesterday. It's interesting to think about another major Marvel director coming over to the blue brand. But, as the last couple of years in entertainment have taught anyone, everything is on the table.

"Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer," Joe added. "We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man. X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that's an obvious answer."

"But, you know, it's hard not to answer that," Anthony said. "Here's how you know we haven't actually gotten literal about it and specific about it is because, yeah, Batman would be my favorite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it's been well explored."

