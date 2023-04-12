James Gunn Debunks Newest DC Studios Slate Rumor

Earlier this year, the future of the DC Universe began to be laid out, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announcing their plans for the franchise. This initial slate of plans includes five movies and five Max-exclusive television shows, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about what other projects might be in the pipeline after that. Gunn took to Twitter on Wednesday to shoot down the latest string of rumors, which suggested that the remainder of the DCU's "Chapter 1" would include Animal Man, Lobo, Justice League: New Frontier, Superman vs. the Authority, Mr. Terrific, and the already-confirmed second season of Peacemaker.

Gunn confirmed that "there's no truth to all of those things being in Chapter 1," and also that Peacemaker's second season will arrive after 2025's Superman: Legacy. While that doesn't entirely rule out any of these projects from eventually being in the DCU slate, it at least means we might not get them in the first chapter of storytelling.

There's no truth to all of those things being in Chapter 1, it's totally made up. PMS2 is coming out after Legacy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2023

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed back in January, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think of James Gunn debunking the newest DC Universe rumor? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!