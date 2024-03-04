Russo Brothers' AGBO Developing New Pirate Movie Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban

AGBO, the production company from Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, is set to produce The Bluff, a new movie starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban. The pair are in talks to star in a pirate movie from Bob Marley: One Love director Frank E. Flowers. The movie will re-team Jonas with the Russos, who served as producers on Prime Video's The Citadel -- a planned franchise starter that debuted on Prime last year from MGM and Amazon. The second season is starting up soon, with Joe Russo serving as director.

The Bluff is reportedly targeting a spring production in Australia, and as with Citadel, will head straight to Prime. Here's how AGBO describes the movie, per Deadline, who first reported the negotiations:

Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Chopra Jonas) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

Per the Deadline report, Flowers co-wrote the screenplay for The Bluff with Joe Ballarini. Producers on the movie include AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco; Cinestar Pictures' Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana; and Chopra Jonas. EPs are AGBO's Kassee Whiting; Cinestar Pictures' Zoe Saldaña; Rocket Science's Thorsten Schumacher; Ballarini; and Flowers.

While the Russos aren't involved, Prime Video also has an existing relationship with Urban, who plays Billy Butcher on the mega-hit The Boys, based on the comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

What's The Boys season 4 about?

Prime Video has released an actual synopsis for The Boys season 4 which reads as follows:

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

The Boys season 4 cast

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The Boys season 4 new characters

A handful of new characters have been confirmed to appear in The Boys season 4 including Valorie Curry as Firecracker and Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, two new supes that will appear in the episodes. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has also joined the cast of The Boys season 4 but who exactly he's playing remains a mystery, the only official details we know is that he has some kind of history with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.

The Boys season four will finally debut on Prime Video on Thursday, June 13, 2024, more than two years after season three dropped. Still, during that time the franchise hasn't been dormant completely, with spinoff series Gen V premiering its own first season and already securing a season 2 renewal.