The Boys: Erin Moriarty Teases Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Role (Exclusive)

Years after working together on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Eric Kripke will soon reunite. Morgan has been cast in the fourth season of Prime Video's The Boys, with his role being kept secret despite the latest batch of episodes having already wrapped production earlier this year. ComicBook.com recently spoke to The Boys lead Erin Moriarty, who didn't risk revealing anything whatsoever about Morgan's role in the upcoming season.

"Oh, that is something I will get hemmed on, snipers will jump out of these trees," Moriarty tells us. "Listen, all I'll say is that no matter what, you will run into actors in the trailer and it's so funny, because our show has largly been split into two. I will just say, he is the loveliest human being on earth. He's loveliest human being on Earth, and that's it. I'm speaking about it on terms from a human perspective, but from a scene perspective, that's good question, I want to keep my job!"

We spoke with Moriarty at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala in support of Feeding America.

"Honestly, I've become informed about food scarcity in America and how significant it is. I've become so much more informed about the details of it, for example the statistics behind it and how many people, adults verses children in America have and are experiencing food scarcity related issues and how that impacts their health later on and all these things that are so significant," Moriarty adds.

She concludes, "And how disturbing, if I'm being honest, I do stand by the fact that sunlight is a really good disinfectant and I've just never been one to sit back ... It's really lovely to be amongst people who are here for such selfless, because that is something that doesn't always happen. So all of the above."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.