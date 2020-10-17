Joe Russo is tired of losing at fantasy football. The primary architect behind the star-studded AGBO Superhero League has only won one game all season and he's had enough. Saturday morning, the filmmaker-turned-wannabe-fantasy-star launched into a tirade against his competition, which includes the likes of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., and virtually any other A-list Marvel star. He even went so far as to throw shade at Evans for his Instagram mishap earlier this year, wondering how the Captain America star can manage to set his lineup when he's too busy managing his fake OnlyFans page.

As one might expect, Russo's video is another weekly bit the participants of the league take part in to help stoke the flames and get fans excited about following along with the fantasy league week after week. After all, each player in the league is playing for a charity that will get a massive donation should their representative manage to win the league by the end of the year. To get as cutthroat as possible, Russo tells EW he enlisted to help of comedian Mekki Leeper to help write his monologue.

"You pick up on people's eccentricities and their sillier habits, and then you can turn those into humor on set; days are long, the work's hard, sometimes we'll be on set 16 hours together, so we use a lot of humor to defuse the tension or exhaustion," Russo says. "My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are very big on keeping the set fun. We came from Community and Arrested Development and when you're on a set with a bunch of comedians it's always very light and we took that energy to our work at Marvel."

Both Ryan Reynolds and Tom Holland only have one loss on the season as they're tied for first place. Other participants include ESPN analyst Matthew Berry, Chris Pratt, Simu Liu, Evans, Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Downey, Pom Klemetieff, Russo, Karen Gillan, Anthony Mackie, and Elizabeth Olsen.

"It’s great, it’s part of the fun of it. We're all so close. It's a very tight-knit family, a lot of us have worked together for almost a decade," the filmmaker adds. "Other people have come into the family like Ryan [Reynolds] and Simu [Liu] and everyone's so warm and welcoming. This is a good way for everyone to stay connected emotionally and on a personal level, and then we have a lot of fun taking the piss out of each other, We're doing it to get awareness, so we're creating content that can go viral [and bring] awareness to charities. That's the best part of it, it's like roasting your friends for a good cause."

Cover photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb