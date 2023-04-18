James Gunn Not Opposed to Russo Brothers Directing DC Movie: "I Love Those Guys"

James Gunn marked the first significant filmmaker to jump from one major comic book franchise to another, starting with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and then taking on The Suicide Squad, and now that Joe and Anthony Russo have spent years away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some fans are wondering if they could be the next MCU talent to join DC. Given that Gunn is overseeing the future of DC Studios, he has responded to the Russo brothers expressing their openness to helming a DC project, confirming he would also be open to such an opportunity, likely due to the fulfilling collaborations they had at Marvel Studios.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if Gunn would be opposed to the Russo brothers heading to DC, Gunn confirmed, "No I love those guys."

In the months since Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed key figures at DC Studios, the future has seemed bright and full of potential, so it currently feels like anything would be possible for the franchise's future. After delivering two Captain America films and two Avengers movies, the Russo brothers recently expressed their interest in a DC project, specifically sharing their love for Batman.

"Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer," Joe Russo confirmed to ComicBook.com about jumping into that franchise. "We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man. X-Men, and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that's an obvious answer."

Anthony Russo added, "Here's how you know we haven't actually gotten literal about it and specific about it is because, yeah, Batman would be my favorite character for my entire childhood. But obviously, it's been well explored."

While Robert Pattinson is set to continue his tenure as the Caped Crusader in a sequel to The Batman, the nature of the DC franchise would allow for other versions of Batman to appear in a film that isn't directly connected to that concept that could be helmed by the Russo brothers.

