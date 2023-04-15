Zack Snyder to Appear on Russo Bros. Podcast to Talk Justice League

The directors of two popular superhero franchises are joining forces. On Friday, the official Instagram account for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Zack Snyder will be appearing on an upcoming episode of their movie podcast, Pizza Film School. The two-part episode, the first part of which will debut on Tuesday, April 18th at 12am PT, will see the trio dissect Snyder's four-hour Zack Snyder's Justice League. This comes ahead of Snyder's SnyderCon 2023 event later this month, where the "Snyder Cut" and his other DC movies will be screened to raise money for charity.

"🚨Movie of the Week: Zack Snyder's Justice League🚨," the post reads. "The Russo Bros sat down with Zack Snyder for an extra special episode of #PizzaFilmSchool. Part 1 of the two-part discussion drops Tuesday, April 18th at 12am PT. Make sure you've done your homework and watched the Snyder Cut before listening to these directors totally geek out…"

What is Zack Snyder making for Netflix?

Snyder's collaboration with Netflix, which began with 2021's Army of the Dead, has inspired multiple film and television projects, including the upcoming Rebel Moon. This includes several Army of the Dead spinoffs — a prequel film Army of Thieves, the upcoming sequel Planet of the Dead, and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. He also is set to be involved with Twilight of the Gods, an animated series for the streamer inspired by Norse mythology.

"I would hope that anything Snyderverseian is [whatever] we're doing as original IP," Snyder explained in a 2021 interview. "The DC universe is something that's very close to my heart and something I spent a lot of time developing and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am right now is with the Rebel Moon of it all and the Army of the Dead of it all. They're very much consuming our creative output. Hopefully, just anything that we're doing that's original and cool would fit into that category."

Will you be tuning in to Zack Snyder's appearance on the Russo Brothers' Pizza Film School podcast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, the two-part Pizza Film School episode for Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on Tuesday, April 18th at 12am PT.