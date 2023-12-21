Barbie: Dua Lipa Has Hilarious Reaction to Working With John Cena Again in Argylle

Barbie hit theaters earlier this year, and it featured an array of famous faces as various Barbies. There were a lot of fun cameos, including Dua Lipa and John Cena as the mermaid Barbies. Barbie won't be the last film to feature Lipa in an acting role. In fact, it won't be the last film she acts in alongside Cena. The duo are both set to appear in Argylle, the new movie from director Matthew Vaughn ( X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: Secret Service). Recently, Lipa spoke with Vanity Fair about her foray into acting and had the perfect reaction to working with Cena again.

"It seems like I can't seem to do anything without him! He's really my emotional support actor," Lipa said. "It was fab, and he's amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He's such a great guy and so lovely."

During the interview, Lipa also spoke about Barbie's success.

"The thing is, Greta just really defied all odds," she explained. "Nobody knew what to expect from the Barbie film and for it to be able to hit so many chords, from it being so fun and happy and funny, to then really hitting the heartstrings and touching on something really emotional and having you, especially as a woman, contemplate your place and what's expected of you."

What Is Argylle About?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

Argylle lands in theaters on February 2, 2024.