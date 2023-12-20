Barbie Co-Writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Are Officially Married

It's been a huge year for Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. They co-wrote Barbie together, which Gerwig also directed, and the film went on to be the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and one of the frontrunners this awards season. They also had their second child together earlier this year, and after 12 years of being in a relationship, it was just confirmed that they've officially tied the knot. According to People, a representative for the couple confirmed that they got married at City Hall in New York City this month.

Gerwig and Baumbach met while making the film Greenberg back in 2010 and reportedly began dating in 2011. The couple's first son was born in 2019. They have worked on multiple projects together, which Baumbach spoke about in an interview with Vouge back in 2019.

"I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying great a lot," he shared.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's Barbie Screenplay Forward:

A paperback book of the Barbie screenplay was released this month, and its 138 pages include the full script in addition to eight pages of full-color photos from the film as well as an introduction from Gerwig and Baumbach. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter released the duo's intro, which you can read below...

"The journey of Barbie has been unlikely from the beginning and, in the end, all the more joyful for it," Gerwig and Baumbach's intro begins. "In 2019 Margot Robbie approached us about writing the script, and one of us (Noah) was deeply unsure about the whole endeavor. BARBIE?! REALLY?! But another one of us (Greta) had a feeling that the whole concept was so strange and so complex that it could potentially be interesting. This combination of curiosity and doubt turned out to be excellent ingredients for what became the most fun writing experience of our careers."

They continued, "When we first started tinkering, building a few moments here, a few characters there, it was slow going. It was the pandemic. It was difficult to imagine making movies again and the beautiful communal experience of moviegoing felt like a thing of the past. We wanted to write something that would conjure up the lost world we loved. But also something that reflected the madness of the reality we all found ourselves in. Ultimately, after many digressions, we thought: If no one is ever going to see this movie, let's go for broke."

"We really starting making each other laugh," they added. "We talked about it all the time. 'How does Barbie get into her car?' 'What would Ken make of our world?' On walks, at dinner, making coffee. It became a way to entertain each other, to organize our minds, to give each other hope. Suddenly it was the thing that gave our lives shape. The script became our grown up way of playing with dolls and was also a portal into a future world where we were all once again part of the community of moviegoing, laughing and crying and dancing together."

"When it was finished, we were both in love with it. It made us happy just that a piece of writing like this existed. We were proud of it, but doubtful that anyone would be mad enough to make it," the duo continued. "And then, miracle of miracles, we gave it to our collaborators (Tom, Margot, David) and after that our decision makers (Mattel and Warner Brothers) and although there were plenty of questions, ("Does a Mattel executive have to get shot on page 102?"), there was a real enthusiasm to make the movie."

"We took every yes we got and ran. We drove it like we stole it. We are so grateful that it is in the world," they concluded.

Congrats to Gerwig and Baumbach on their marriage. Barbie is now streaming on Max.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images