Ryan O'Neal: Tatum O'Neal Speaks Out After Father's Death

Ryan O'Neal, the Oscar-nominated actor known for Peyton Place, Love Story, and Barry Lyndon has passed away at age 82. O'Neal's son, sportscaster Patrick O'Neal, took to Instagram today to share the news of his father's passing, but he's not the only one of the actor's kids to speak out. O'Neal had four children, including actor Tatum O'Neal. The father-daughter duo appeared in multiple films together, including Paper Moon, which earned Tatum an Academy Award. 50 years after the film's release, she still holds the record for youngest Oscar winner. Today, Tatum addressed her father's passing in an interview with People.

"I feel great sorrow with my father's passing," Tatum shared. "He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me too. I'll miss him forever. and I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms."

Earlier this year, Tatum O'Neal shared a photo with her father in honor of his birthday. You can view the post below:

Patrick O'Neal Writes Tribute To Ryan O'Neal:

Earlier today, Patrick O'Neal broke the news of his father's passing on Instagram.

"So this is the toughest thing I've ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," O'Neil wrote. "This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is."

"My father Ryan O'Neal has always been my hero," he continued. "I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on Peyton Place. That's where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about 9 months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born. My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver."

"He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That's a fact. He was Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place 3 days a week (he starred in 500 shows over 5 years) and then of course the name Ryan peaked after Love Story (the film that saved Paramount Studios and earned my dad a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)," the first post concluded.

"As my father, he was second to none. The best and most loving and supportive dad, and I am just so lucky to have had him," O'Neal continued in a second post.

"My dad was 82, and lived a kick ass life," O'Neal added in a third and final post. "I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin' Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it's so awesome. Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame."

He concluded, "Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again."

Our thoughts are with O'Neal's family and friends at this difficult time.