Ryan Reynolds Responds to Martin Scorsese’s Comments on Netflix and Phones

Last month, The Irishman director Martin Scorsese had some thoughts about how viewers should and should not watch the critically acclaimed film — emphasis on the not. Scorsese, in acknowledging the three-and-a-half hour length of his Netflix film, urged fans not to watch The Irishman on their phones insisting that the film wasn’t made for that and should be seen on a bigger screen. The comments, like some of Scorsese’s other recent takes about movies and cinema, got a bit of backlash and now Ryan Reynolds is weighing in as well. The actor is telling fans to watch his Netflix film, 6 Underground on any device they want.

Speaking with Variety, Reynolds made it clear that he doesn’t care how fans watch the movie or any movie for that matter, noting that people can watch however they see fit.

“You should be able to watch whatever the f**k you want to watch on whatever f**king device you want to watch it on,” Reynolds said. “I don’t know. I would say that’s just the way things are.”

Generally speaking, Reynolds has a point when he says, “that’s just the way things are.” In an age of smart phones and streaming apps with loads of movie content for consumers to enjoy, it is inevitable that people will watch films on their phones or tablet devices. It’s convenient and potentially widens the audience for films if people have them literally in hand whenever they want them. That said, there are those who agree with Scorsese generally in that they aren’t necessarily fond of their films being watched on phones.

That includes 6 Underground director Michael Bay. Bay explained to Variety that while he does understand that people will watch on their phones, he would prefer they be viewed on another device himself.

“I don’t want my movies to be watched on a phone either,” Bay said. “But movies aren’t that bad on these new TVs that have HDR, high dynamic range. Listen, most of the Academy votes on TVs, okay. We all love movies. I’m a big cinema guy. But, the great thing about Netflix is it’s a new voice out there and it’s a strong voice. And they do interesting content. So that’s why I appreciate it.”

6 Underground tells the story of a group of people who decide to fake their own deaths in order to fight worldwide crime as vigilantes. Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the film:

“What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you ‘no.’ 6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.”

6 Underground arrives on Netflix on December 13th.

